Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Sembcorp Green bags 150 MW solar project with 300 MWh energy storage

Sembcorp Green bags 150 MW solar project with 300 MWh energy storage

The build-own-operate Project is part of a bid for 2GW Inter-state Transmission System (ISTS)-connected solar power projects with 4GWh of BESS, issued by SECI, a company statement said

Solar power, Solar PV, Adani
The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA and will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday said its arm Sembcorp Green Infra has secured a 150 MW solar project coupled with a 300 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).

The build-own-operate Project is part of a bid for 2GW Inter-state Transmission System (ISTS)-connected solar power projects with 4GWh of BESS, issued by SECI, a company statement said.

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly-owned renewables subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Private Ltd (SGIPL), has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for a 150 MW solar photovoltaic project coupled with a BESS of 300MWh (the project) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), according to the statement.

Subject to the execution of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and upon completion of the Project, the BESS will provide on-demand power to support daily peak electricity for four hours, over a 25-year period.

The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA and will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt.

This is Sembcorp's first solar and BESS hybrid project in India and brings the gross renewables capacity in India to almost 6GW, including over 2GW of greenfield projects won in 2024.

More From This Section

Inox Wind secures 60 MW equipment supply order from Serentica Renewables

Airtel become first private telco to connect Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore

Shriram Finance in talks to borrow $1.2 bn in offshore loan for sector

Nissan, Honda consider merger to take on world's biggest carmaker Toyota

Walmart's Flipkart has a tough battle ahead in India, a 2026 IPO likely

This brings Sembcorp's global renewables capacity to 16.5 GW, including a 49MW acquisition pending completion.

The award of the project is in the ordinary course of business and will not have a material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of Sembcorp for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sembcorp Industries sets ball rolling for Rs 36,000 crore TN project

Sembcorp files case against Siemens Gamesa over unsettled arbitration

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 500pts to 80,180; Nifty tests 24,200; Financials, Metal drag

Rs 14,131.6 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya's asset sales: FM Sitharaman

China in Doklam: Beijing builds 22 villages, takes 2% of Bhutan's territory

Topics :SembcorpSembcorp Industriessolar power projects

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story