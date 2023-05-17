

Musk had claimed that Microsoft, by virtue of its multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, was effectively in control of the startup. Nadella pushed back on that claim and went further in saying that small players very much have a chance to compete against large firms like his and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Microsoft Corp. is not in control of OpenAI, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in an interview aired Tuesday, disputing the allegation by Elon Musk.



“OpenAI is very grounded in their mission of being controlled by a nonprofit board,” Nadella said. “We have a non-controlling interest in it, we have a great commercial partnership in it.” The Microsoft CEO said OpenAI’s board was steering the ship, contradicting Musk, who pulled out of the startup years ago and has advocated slowing AI development over potential ethical concerns.



Nadella pointed to search as an example of how AI has sparked fresh competition in a space dominated by Google’s engine. The ability of smaller companies to break into AI will “depend on product-market fit” and it’s not guaranteed that Microsoft and Google will be “the only two games in town,” Nadella said.