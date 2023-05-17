Home / Companies / News / APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

In FY23, APSEZ generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian Railways

BS Reporter Chennai
APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a flagship company of the Adani Group, has set a new record of handling the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT (million metric tonne) in FY23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT. In FY23, APSEZ generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian Railways.
APSEZ is committed to providing end-to-end logistics. Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of the Indian Railways, the cargo handled by rail has grown 62 per cent YoY. Mundra Port handled over 15,000 container trains in FY23, cementing its position as India's EXIM gateway.

In FY23, double-stack container trains handled by Mundra Port grew 4.3 per cent YoY. Double stack loading of containers on trains ensures transportation in an energy-efficient and reliable manner, reducing overall per-unit cost and improving customer satisfaction.
“It demonstrates Mundra Port's commitment to environmentally friendly operations. The use of rail transport reduces the carbon footprint of freight transport, and the efficient handling of container trains reduces the need for additional truck transport, further reducing carbon emissions,” the company said in a statement.

APSEZ handled 32.3 MMT of total cargo in April 2023, implying year-on-year growth of 12.8 per cent. This growth in cargo volumes is supported by a dry cargo volume increase of 9 per cent (iron ore 64 per cent, non-coking coal 22 per cent, and coastal coal 67 per cent) and a container volume increase of 13.6 per cent.
The investments in rail infrastructure at the company's ports have been one of the catalysts for its improved operational performance. Continuing that journey, Dahej Port completed the extension of overhead electric lines, thereby enabling it to handle rakes with electric locomotives of Indian Railways. With the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor line till Dadri, the double-stack rake services from ICD Dadri to Mundra Port will become operational. Supported by its ICD at Patli, this connection will further boost volumes at Mundra Port, and the total rail volumes for Adani Logistics. During April, total rail container volumes grew 22 per cent YoY to 47122 TEUs, and bulk cargo (GPWIS) volumes jumped 40 per cent YoY to 1.4 MT.

Also Read

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs

Port cargo traffic growth in November slows to 3% amid trade slowdown

Indian Railways seeks quicker land acquisition for stalled projects

APSEZ cargo handling rises 13% in April YoY, credits improved infra

Adani Ports closes FY23 with 9% higher cargo at 339 million metric tonnes

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership

Jindal Steel's Q4 profit down 70% as prices fall, cost of raw material rise

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Topics :Adani PortsIndian Railways

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story