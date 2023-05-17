

APSEZ is committed to providing end-to-end logistics. Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of the Indian Railways, the cargo handled by rail has grown 62 per cent YoY. Mundra Port handled over 15,000 container trains in FY23, cementing its position as India's EXIM gateway. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a flagship company of the Adani Group, has set a new record of handling the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT (million metric tonne) in FY23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT. In FY23, APSEZ generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian Railways.



“It demonstrates Mundra Port's commitment to environmentally friendly operations. The use of rail transport reduces the carbon footprint of freight transport, and the efficient handling of container trains reduces the need for additional truck transport, further reducing carbon emissions,” the company said in a statement. In FY23, double-stack container trains handled by Mundra Port grew 4.3 per cent YoY. Double stack loading of containers on trains ensures transportation in an energy-efficient and reliable manner, reducing overall per-unit cost and improving customer satisfaction.