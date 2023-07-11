Home / Companies / News / Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

Morgan Stanley PE and BanyanTree currently hold a 20 per cent stake in Narayana's group firm Nspira Management Services

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Education group Narayana is looking to buy the stakes of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and BanyanTree Finance in its group firm Nspira Management Services for around Rs 1,400 crore, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley PE and BanyanTree currently hold a 20 per cent stake in Nspira. Over 18 per cent of this is held by Morgan Stanley, and the rest by BanyanTree. In 2018, Morgan Stanley and BanyanTree invested $75 million in Nspira.

"Narayana group has decided to buy out the stakes held by the two PE firms and they are engaging in talks with various foreign banks to raise structured debt of around Rs 1,400 crore at a group entity, which will predominantly be used to buy the Nspira stakes held by Morgan Stanley and BanyanTree. A small portion is likely to be used to fund discretionary spending for other group entities," a source aware of the matter was quoted as saying by ET.

With a staff of over 50,000, Hyderabad-based Narayana runs over 750 schools, colleges and coaching centres across the country. It was founded in 1979 by P Narayana. It is considered to be among the top 10 biggest school chains in the country.

Nspira provides end-to-end solutions for various requirements of the Narayana group's educational institutes. This includes staffing, IT infrastructure and sales and marketing.

In 2021-22 (FY22), Nspira's revenue rose to Rs 1,272 crore from Rs 877 crore in the previous year. The profit jumped to Rs 134 crore from Rs 54 crore in FY21. 

Also Read

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

Stocks to Watch today, June 8: Banks, Auto, Lemon Tree, Adani Ent, Titagarh

Morgan Stanley cuts CEO Gorman's Pay 10% to $31.5 mn after turbulent 2022

India and Indonesia to drive Asia's growth: Morgan Stanley, Nomura

KKR & Co Inc closes its largest ever European buyout fund at $8 billion

Wadia Group in talks with investors to jointly bid for Go First: Report

Vedanta Resources needs to be proactive about refinancing $1 bn bond: S&P

Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation

Online platform CarTrade Tech to acquire Sobek Auto for Rs 537 crore

Godrej Aerospace eyes share of GE 414 engine manufacturing, supply chain

Topics :Morgan StanleyeducationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story