Godrej Aerospace eyes share of GE 414 engine manufacturing, supply chain

In the backdrop of a burgeoning aircraft order book, the business arm of Godrej and Boyce, Godrej Aerospace, will keep an eye on the supply chain that is responsible for the maintenance of aircraft engines, Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP and Business Head at the company told Business Standard during a plant visit on Monday.

"Civil aviation is a large segment. A lot of ecosystem is required for these 1,000 planes that are going to come in. With each aircraft having at least two engines, around 2,000 engines will come to India. These engines will need to be maintained and taken care of over a span of 20-25 years. It is a huge opportunity for the ecosystem to work on the maintenance of these engines, and we will be in the supply-chain for these requirements," Behramkamdin said.

Indian airlines such as Indigo and Air India have recently placed orders for 500 and 470 aircraft, respectively.

Godrej Aerospace is also looking to be a part of the supply chain to manufacture the GE 414 engines, which will power India's next-generation indigenous fighter jets, news agency Reuters reported.

"We're already into military engines and that experience will help us pitch for manufacturing some modules for commercial aircraft (engines) as well," Behramkamdin added.

According to media reports, the company bagged the order to manufacture eight modules of the DRDO's turbojet engine in February.

The company works for majors such as Rolls-Royce, and Safran, among others, to manufacture engine components. It is also associated with organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).

"The business has supplied critical components to Chandrayaan 3 mission," the company said.

The company plans on investing Rs 250 crores for a facility at Khalapur for manufacturing and assembly as well as integration facilities.

"We will be moving to a new location which is four times bigger at 80,000 square feet with better infrastructure," Behramkamdin added.