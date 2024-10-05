NAREDCO signs MoU with FSAI to improve safety standards in realty projects

Realtors' body NAREDCO has signed an agreement with Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) to enhance standards related to fire safety in real estate projects.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FSAI to collaborate on improving fire safety, life safety, and security standards in India's real estate sector, according to a statement.

FSAI is a leading organization with expertise in fire protection, life safety, security, building automation, loss prevention, and risk management.

NAREDCO said the partnership aims to foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and technical advancements in fire protection, life safety, and security systems for the benefit of real estate stakeholders across the country.