Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NAREDCO signs MoU with FSAI to improve safety standards in realty projects

NAREDCO signs MoU with FSAI to improve safety standards in realty projects

FSAI is a leading organization with expertise in fire protection, life safety, security, building automation among others

safety standards
FSAI's mission is to advance the use of fire safety and security systems in India. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realtors' body NAREDCO has signed an agreement with Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) to enhance standards related to fire safety in real estate projects.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FSAI to collaborate on improving fire safety, life safety, and security standards in India's real estate sector, according to a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

FSAI is a leading organization with expertise in fire protection, life safety, security, building automation, loss prevention, and risk management.

NAREDCO said the partnership aims to foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and technical advancements in fire protection, life safety, and security systems for the benefit of real estate stakeholders across the country.

G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO, said, "The combined efforts of both organizations will enhance building safety, streamline regulations, and promote sustainable practices in India's urban growth."

FSAI's mission is to advance the use of fire safety and security systems in India while promoting a culture of safe living.

The association works closely with government agencies to enhance regulations and improve the safety framework for the built environment.

Saurab Aggarwal, President of FSAI said, "Partnering with NAREDCO is a crucial step for enhancing fire safety in Delhi's real estate sector. Together, we aim to create safer environments for residents and workers, ensuring that safety becomes an integral part of every development.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gross office space leasing in 2024 may rise 14% in top 9 cities: CBRE

Premium

Resist real estate mania: Lessons from the Chinese property meltdown

Premium

A real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

Puravankara to redevelop housing society in South Mumbai's Breach Candy

India's tier-1 real estate market becomes transparent for the first time

Topics :Realtyfire safetyReal Estate

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story