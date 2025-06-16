Nazara Technologies, India’s only listed gaming entity, has debuted into virtual reality (VR) and multiverse gaming after it rolled out an immersive multiplayer game of poker for headsets such as Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

The game, known as Pokerverse VR, is available to play globally.

It was developed by Hyderabad-based studio YesGnome and published by Nazara Publishing.

“Featuring real-time multiplayer, natural VR controls, and AR/VR flexibility, it allows players to step into a futuristic poker lounge or bring the game into their real-world environment,” Nazara said in a statement.

The VR modes enable players to choose between full virtual environments or augmented overlays in a player’s real space.

“As platforms like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest gain traction, we see exciting possibilities in this space. We’re actively exploring future titles with developers who want to build for the next era of gaming,” said Nitish Mittersain, Joint Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nazara Technologies. Controls can be influenced via gesture-based interactions in the VR space to check, call or peek at one’s cards. “We wanted to reimagine poker as an immersive, social experience that felt tactile, intuitive and global from day one,” said Sridhar Muppidi, Founder of YesGnome. Nazara Publishing is a game publishing division of Nazara Technologies.

It aims to support Indian and global game developers by providing resources, expertise and a strong network to bring gaming experiences to a wider audience, the company said in a statement. “While no additional VR titles have been announced yet, the company is actively scouting high-potential projects for future collaboration,” it added. Nazara Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.07 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), a significant rise from ₹18 lakh in Q4FY24. However, the company recorded a loss of ₹9.79 crore from discontinued operations during the quarter, which weighed on overall profitability.