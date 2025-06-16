Home / Companies / News / Tata Starbucks denies appointing Dolly Chaiwala as brand ambassador

Tata Starbucks denies appointing Dolly Chaiwala as brand ambassador

Tata Starbucks stated on LinkedIn that it did not have any official brand ambassadors in India and specifically clarified that it had not entered into any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala

Starbuck-Dolly Chiawala
The speculation began after a meme showing Dolly Chaiwala with the Starbucks logo went viral online, leading many to believe that a formal partnership had been announced.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Starbucks, the Indian arm of the global coffee chain, on Monday issued a clarification denying social media speculation that it had appointed Dolly Chaiwala as its brand ambassador in India. In a statement on its official LinkedIn account, the company said, “Tata Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala.”
 
 

How the rumour started 

The speculation began after a meme showing Dolly Chaiwala with the Starbucks logo went viral online, leading many to believe that a formal partnership had been announced. The post was widely shared across social media platforms.
 
“A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign,” Tata Starbucks said, adding that it remains “committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity”.
As of now, Tata Starbucks has no brand ambassadors representing it in India.
   

Who is Dolly Chaiwala? 

Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor from Nagpur, became an internet sensation for his dramatic tea-serving style. His videos, widely circulated on Instagram and YouTube, showcase his theatrical approach to preparing and serving tea, which quickly earned him a large online following. His viral fame even led to a widely publicised encounter with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates last year, further boosting his popularity. Dolly has also featured in various marketing campaigns, including in an advertisement for Indian food delivery giant Swiggy.
   
The rumour around Dolly Chaiwala’s association with Tata Starbucks seemed credible to many against the backdrop of India’s rapidly growing influencer marketing industry, which is expected to expand by 25 per cent this year from ₹3,600 crore in 2024. A recent report by The Goat Agency and Kantar noted that over 20 mergers and acquisitions took place in the last year alone, as traditional and digital-first agencies ramped up their influencer marketing capabilities.
 
The Indian government’s recent announcement of a $1 billion fund to support content creators has further normalised the idea of hyperlocal influencers entering mainstream campaigns — making the rumour about a Starbucks tie-up appear plausible.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banga family's Caravel becomes biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin

TCS, Salling Group partner for IT transformation, AI-based cloud migration

NTPC working on 20 GW PSPs; aims to commission 5 GW by FY32: Official

Karnataka imposes ban on bike taxi service, Rapido launches bike parcel

Rapido halts bike taxi services in Karnataka after high court order

Topics :Tata StarbucksStarbucksInfluencer campaignBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story