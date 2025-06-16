Tata Starbucks denies appointing Dolly Chaiwala as brand ambassador

The speculation began after a meme showing Dolly Chaiwala with the Starbucks logo went viral online, leading many to believe that a formal partnership had been announced. The post was widely shared across social media platforms.

“A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign,” Tata Starbucks said, adding that it remains “committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity”.

As of now, Tata Starbucks has no brand ambassadors representing it in India.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor from Nagpur, became an internet sensation for his dramatic tea-serving style. His videos, widely circulated on Instagram and YouTube, showcase his theatrical approach to preparing and serving tea, which quickly earned him a large online following. His viral fame even led to a widely publicised encounter with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates last year, further boosting his popularity. Dolly has also featured in various marketing campaigns, including in an advertisement for Indian food delivery giant Swiggy.