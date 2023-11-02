Home / Companies / News / NBA and Bhaane announce multiyear collaboration to launch NBAStore.in

NBA and Bhaane announce multiyear collaboration to launch NBAStore.in

The online store provides a comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise in India

BS Reporter Mumbai
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Bhaane, a contemporary clothing brand, on Thursday announced a multi-year collaboration to launch and operate NBAStore.in.  

The online store provides a comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise in India, which includes memorabilia, including current and former players' jerseys, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs, accessories, and more from brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson and NBA Fanwear by Suditi, according to a joint press release.

“We’re excited to work with Bhaane to launch NBAStore.in, which builds on our commitment to making basketball and the NBA more accessible to fans across India,” said NBA India's Business Head of Global Partnerships and Media, Sunny Malik.  

“The launch of our most comprehensive store dedicated to fans in India comes at a time when the e-commerce industry in India and interest in the NBA are both booming.  Through this collaboration, the NBA is poised to tap into this growth and meet the growing demand for authentic merchandise and fanwear in the Indian market,” Malik added.

“The NBA is one of the largest sports leagues globally, and we’re excited to collaborate with them on their official online store in India,” said Anand Ahuja, founder & CEO of Bhaane.  

The 2023-24 NBA season tipped off its broadcasts in India on Wednesday, Oct. 25.  Games will air live in India on Sports18-1, Sports18 Khel, JioCinema, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

