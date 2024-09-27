Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NBCC secures Rs 75 crore contract for IIIT Nagpur infra expansion

Additionally, the project will feature a canteen with the capacity to serve about 200 students and a multi-purpose hall

NBCC
NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged a Rs 75 crore contract to build additional infrastructure. | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:38 AM IST
NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged a Rs 75 crore contract to build additional infrastructure at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur.

The company said in a statement on Thursday it has "secured a prestigious project for the construction and development of additional infrastructure at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur. "

With an estimated project cost of Rs 75 crore, this endeavour marks a significant step forward in enhancing the educational facilities at IIIT Nagpur, located approximately 25 kilometres from the city.

Following the successful completion of Phase I, which included an Academic Block (G+5), an Admin Block (G+2), a Hostel Block (G+10) and a Residential Block (G+11), the institute is now ready to expand its infrastructure further.

The upcoming Phase II will encompass the construction of an Academic Block B, alongside essential external development work and associated electrical and mechanical services.

Additionally, the project will feature a canteen with the capacity to serve about 200 students and a multi-purpose hall that can cater to up to 1,000 students and guests.


Topics :NBCC (India)NBCCinfrastructure

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

