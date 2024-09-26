German major XeedQ plans quantum tech centre in Telangana, Tamil Nadu

At a time when India is taking initial steps in quantum computing, Leipzig-based XeedQ is in the process of setting up Quantum Information Technology Centres in Telangana and Tamil Nadu and is already in talks with the state governments in this regard.

This will be the first major such initiative in India by a private company, after Amazon Web Services (AWS) joined hands with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to set up the Quantum Computing Applications Lab (QCAL). “Our aim is to democratise quantum computing and train youngsters in actual systems. Our proposal is already with the two state governments,” said Gopi Balasubramanian, chief executive officer and founder of XeedQ. The company has already signed a €30 million deal with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to develop a scalable quantum computing technology that could deliver a 32-qubit quantum computer by 2026. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes at a time when the government of India is also pushing quantum computing through the National Quantum Mission (NQM), with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore, to develop intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50–1,000 physical qubits in the next eight years.

Quantum computing is the next-generation computing technology that is expected to revolutionise computer technology in terms of speed, capability, security, and more. “These centres aim to boost regional quantum computing infrastructure, positioning India as a key player in the global quantum arena. Through the centres, we can contribute hardware and train students,” Balasubramanian said.

He added that the company’s technology roadmap is poised to develop very-large qubit numbers and achieve ultra-high quantum computing power before the turn of the decade.

The XQ1 is XeedQ’s flagship multi-qubit processor, operating at room temperature. Compact yet powerful, it performs real quantum computations that enable it to be prepared for diverse applications, including quantum algorithms, quantum AI, defence, cryptography, fintech, and pharmaceuticals. Its portable design makes it suitable for various sectors, such as energy, automotive, and logistics, the company said.

XeedQ’s quantum processors are solid-state, compact, robust, and energy-efficient systems, offering a practical quantum computer for mass markets.

The company’s target is to release processors with up to 256 qubits by 2026. It has successfully sold five of the XQ1 quantum processors to prominent customers, including the German Aerospace Agency. The XQ1i model is now the first of DLR’s own quantum computing infrastructure, demonstrating XeedQ’s capability in meeting high-quality scientific and industrial standards.

“Our vision is to bring quantum processors within the reach of innovators, students, and problem solvers and empower them to implement quantum solutions that make an impact on society,” he added.

Among the educational institutes in India, IIT Madras already has a Centre for Quantum Information, Communication, and Computing. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has also reportedly tied up with Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) to build a Quantum Technology Lab in Bengaluru.