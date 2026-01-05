NCCCL bags ₹112.5 crore construction contract from Lodha Developers

New Consolidated Construction Company Ltd (NCCCL) has bagged a ₹112.5 crore contract from realty firm Lodha Developers.
In a statement on Monday, the company said it has received a Letter of Award from Lodha Developers Ltd for the construction of Tower 1 and associated non-tower ancillary structures at a residential development in Alibaug near Mumbai.
"Awarded through a competitive bidding process, the mandate involves a total built-up area of approximately 7.26 lakh sq ft, with an estimated contract value of ₹112.5 crore (exclusive of GST)," NCCCL said.
Construction at the Alibaug site is expected to commence around mid-January 2026, with an estimated execution period of approximately 24 months.
This is NCCCL's third contract with the Lodha Group, following the completion of a residential project at Palava spanning about 13 lakh sq ft across 11 towers, and a commercial building in Thane.
Established in 1946, Mumbai-based NCCCL is an engineering and construction company. It constructs residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)