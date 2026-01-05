NCCCL bags ₹112.5 crore construction contract from Lodha Developers

New Consolidated Construction Company Ltd (NCCCL) has bagged a ₹112.5 crore contract from realty firm Lodha Developers.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has received a Letter of Award from Lodha Developers Ltd for the construction of Tower 1 and associated non-tower ancillary structures at a residential development in Alibaug near Mumbai.

"Awarded through a competitive bidding process, the mandate involves a total built-up area of approximately 7.26 lakh sq ft, with an estimated contract value of ₹112.5 crore (exclusive of GST)," NCCCL said.

Construction at the Alibaug site is expected to commence around mid-January 2026, with an estimated execution period of approximately 24 months.