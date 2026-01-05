ONGC enters JV with Japan's Mitsui for ethane shipping; acquires 50% stake

State-owned ONGC on Monday said that it will take a 50 per cent stake each in two joint venture (JV) companies that will own and operate ethane carriers in partnership with Japanese shipping major Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

Under the agreements, ONGC will subscribe to 200,000 equity shares of ₹100 each in Bharat Ethane One IFSC Private Limited and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC Private Limited, both registered in Gift City, Gandhinagar.

The Maharatna company said each joint venture will operate one Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) under the Indian flag. The vessels will transport ethane from the United States to supply it to ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPaL), ONGC’s petrochemicals subsidiary.