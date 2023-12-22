Home / Companies / News / NCLAT dismisses JKC's plea challenging sale of Jet Airways aircraft

NCLAT dismisses JKC's plea challenging sale of Jet Airways aircraft

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Venkatraman, representing the lenders, said they were losing public money to keep the airline afloat due to maintenance costs

Photo: Bloomberg
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday dismissed the plea of Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for Jet Airways, challenging the sale of aircraft belonging to the airline.

The tribunal had reserved its order on an appeal filed by JKC against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order asking the airline's Monitoring Committee to conclude the sale of the Jet aircraft.

The All-India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association also filed an appeal against the NCLT's order, which was dismissed by NCLAT on Friday.

JKC argued that the NCLT's order for the sale of the aircraft was beyond its jurisdiction. It stated the sale was put on hold in November 2022 due to a disagreement in the Monitoring Committee (MC), which includes JKC and the lenders. JKC claimed the lenders were preventing it from taking full control of the airline.

Meanwhile, Malta-based Ace Aviation, the prospective buyer of the aircraft in question, said with each passing moment the aircraft's value depreciates. It submitted that the NCLT had directed the sale proceeds of Rs 400 crore to be deposited in an escrow account. It also mentioned the MC may decide among themselves how to distribute the sale proceeds. The company had claimed to have already deposited Rs 50 crore out of Rs 400 crore and was planning to deposit the remainder.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Venkatraman, representing the lenders, said they were losing public money to keep the airline afloat due to maintenance costs.

NCLAT on Friday stated the sale of aircraft does not affect the rights of any stakeholders, as the sale proceeds will be deposited in an escrow account. These proceeds will then be distributed as per the resolution plan.

The NCLT in October had directed the MC to reinitiate the process and conclude the sale of the aircraft, considering the applicant as one of the eligible bidders.

The MC had in 2022 accepted Ace Aviation's letter of intent to buy three aircraft.

Malta-based Challenge Group had successfully bid through its special purpose vehicle, Ace Aviation, for three B777-300 aircraft of Jet Airways.

"We appreciate the NCLAT's decision to allow the sale of Jet Airways aircraft to Ace Aviation. We recognize the importance of closing the deal swiftly to prevent any loss in asset value, as the longer the sale process, the more it would deteriorate the aircraft's condition and impact the commercial viability of the deal. We are confident that all parties involved will continue to cooperate in a practical and pragmatic approach, aligning with aviation standards, to expedite the completion of this transaction," said Eshel Heffetz, CEO of The Challenges Airlines.

Topics :Jet AirwaysaircraftNCLTCourt cases

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

