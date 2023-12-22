Home / Companies / News / Biocon arm, Sandoz to distribute rheumatoid arthritis drug in Japan

Biocon arm, Sandoz to distribute rheumatoid arthritis drug in Japan

BBL launched Hulio, a biosimilar version of Abbvie's blockbuster drug Humira, in the US in July

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Biocon arm Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) has partnered with Sandoz for the distribution, sale, and promotion of Adalimumab (a biosimilar version of the blockbuster drug Humira) in Japan. Adalimumab is indicated for rheumatoid arthritis. Under the distribution agreement, Sandoz will have exclusive rights for the sale and distribution of Adalimumab BS for subcutaneous injection in Japan.

BBL acquired the global biosimilar portfolio of Viatris, including Adalimumab. Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd, the developer of the drug, has concluded an exclusive global marketing license agreement with a Biocon Biologics Ltd affiliate. Based on this agreement, Viatris has completed marketing and promotion of the product as of December 15, 2023, but will continue to provide transition support until Sandoz assumes responsibilities for the product starting February 15, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Adalimumab is indicated for immune-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis vulgaris, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. Sandoz is committed to further strengthening its product pipeline to drive sustainable business growth. The transfer of the distribution rights of this product is part of this strategy and will bolster Sandoz's immunology and biosimilar portfolio.

BBL launched Hulio, a biosimilar version of Abbvie’s blockbuster drug Humira, in the US in July.

Biocon Biologics recently announced the successful completion of its integration of the acquired Viatris’ biosimilars business in 120 countries ahead of schedule. Globally, Biocon Biologics has a robust pipeline of 20 assets in diabetology, oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology.

Also Read

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Eris up 8% as it plans to acquire nephro, derma units of Biocon Biologics

Agritech startup Fasal raises Rs 100 cr from investors to expand business

Easy Trip Planners acquires 13.39% stake in Eco Hotels and Resorts

Lupin expands global portfolio with acquisition of assets from Sanofi

Adani Green Energy plans to raise $2 billion through debt next year

Chinese automaker BYD's first car factory in Europe planned in Hungary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bioconrheumatoid arthritisFujifilmJapanArthritisDrug makers in India

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story