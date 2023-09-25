Home / Companies / News / NCLAT to hear Google's appeal against Rs 936 crore penalty from Nov 28

NCLAT to hear Google's appeal against Rs 936 crore penalty from Nov 28

The appellate tribunal has asked the parties in the case to submit their responses within four weeks

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday said it will start hearing from 28 November Google's appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the tech giant for abusing its dominant position through its Play Store policies.

The appellate tribunal has asked the parties in the case to submit their responses within four weeks.

Google had approached the NCLAT seeking a stay on the CCI's 25 October order that imposed a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on it and asked Google to cease and desist from abusive practices in the Play Store.

The case pertains to a Google Play Store policy that requires all app developers to only use Google Play's billing system (GPBS) to charge customers. GPBS was not only used for receiving payments from apps but also for in-app purchases.

After Google started charging a 30 per cent commission in 2020 for Play Store transactions, some app developers filed a complaint with the CCI, prompting the action.

The appellate tribunal on 11 January did not grant relief to Google and posted the matter for April. Google had then approached the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order but later withdrew its case.

The chairperson's court of NCLAT will now hear the case.

Also Read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Competition body reviewing report on Apple app store billing policy

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Google 'repeatedly disobeying' CCI's orders on billing: Startup think tank

Moody's upgrade Tata Steel to investment grade on debt reduction efforts

Strides Pharma to spin off CDMO, gelatin business into separate entity

HC issues fresh notice to BBC on plea regarding documentary on PM Modi

Shyam Metalics to foray into lithium ion battery-grade aluminum production

Essar Oil UK division Vertex Hydrogen to change name to EET Hydrogen

Topics :GoogleGoogle Play StoreNCLATCCI

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story