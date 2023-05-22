Home / Companies / News / NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld an NCLT order allowing crisis-hit Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld an NCLT order allowing crisis-hit Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

A two-member NCLAT bench asked several aircraft lessors of Go First opposing insolvency, to approach National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for any remedy.

"The order dated May 10, 2023 allowing insolvency is upheld," said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The direction came on a batch of four petitions filed by aircraft lessors opposing Go First's insolvency proceedings. The lessors are SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, GY Aviation, SFV Aircraft Holdings and Engine Leasing Finance BV (ELFC).

First Published: May 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

