Nearly 20,000 employees to be trained in GenAI every quarter: TCS

Last quarter, we reported the investments we are making in upskilling our people for GenAI skills. If you recall, last year we trained and certified about 42,000 employees

Artificial intelligence
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 12:09 AM IST
IT services giant HCLTech in its Q1 earnings call said that the company plans to train and upskill around 20,000 employees in Generative AI (GenAI) every quarter, with an overall target to train around 1 lakh employees in GenAI skills by the end of FY25. Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer, HCLTech said, “I think the biggest thing is the traction that we are seeing in GenAI. Last quarter, we reported the investments we are making in upskilling our people for GenAI skills. If you recall, last year we trained and certified about 42,000 employees.”
 
“Our plan this year is to be able to continue that momentum, which typically means that every quarter we need to add incrementally about 20,000 people trained and certified so that at the end of the year we will cross the 100,000 mark. So we are on course to do that,” he added.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceHCLTech

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 12:09 AM IST

