Business as usual: Indian companies stay put in sanctions-hit Russia

In 2023, Indian firms in Russia recorded a revenue of at least $824 million based on available data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Russia this week for the first bilateral visit of his third term and the first since the Ukraine war began more than two years ago. The two countries agreed to raise bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030

India is second to the United Arab Emirates and ahead of Turkey and China in terms of the share of foreign companies retaining operations in Russia. The analysis is based on 15 countries with the highest number of companies operating in Russia. The United States (US) had the highest number of companies in Russia and 57 per cent of them pulled out (chart 1, click image for interactive link).