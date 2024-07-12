Fitch revises Tata Steel outlook to negative amid UK biz uncertainty

Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on domestic steel major Tata Steel to negative on account of uncertainty surrounding the turnaround of the company's operations in the UK.

However, the expected robust growth in Tata Steel's India operations and likely earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profits at Dutch operations in FY25, may offset any losses at UK operations, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

"Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on India-based Tata Steel Limited's (TSL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative, from Stable, and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'.

"We have also affirmed the rating on the USD 1 billion notes due July 2024 issued by TSL's subsidiary ABJA Investment Co. Pte. Ltd. and guaranteed by TSL, at 'BBB-'," the statement said, adding that the negative outlook reflects uncertainty surrounding turnaround of the UK operations.

The rating agency further said that the change in the UK government and labour union's actions to save job losses at TSL's UK operations may delay its plan to reduce losses through FY25.

Tata Steel owns 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) at Port Talbot plant in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in that country.

As part of its decarbonisation plan, the company is shifting to a low-emission electric arc furnace (EAF) process from the blast furnace (BF) route which is nearing its end of life cycle.

In September 2023, Tata Steel and the UK government agreed on a joint investment plan of 1.25 billion pounds to execute decarbonisation plans at Port Talbot steel making facility in Britain.

Of the 1.25 billion pounds, 500 million pounds was provided by the UK government.