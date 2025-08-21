NeoLiv to develop ₹150 cr residential project on 17.5 acres in MMR

NeoLiv, a Mumbai-based fund-led real estate developer, has acquired 17.5 acres of land in Khopoli, a growing corridor within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for ₹150 crore.

Premium housing project planned in Khopoli

The company plans to develop the land into a premium residential community offering a mix of plotted developments and villas. The project will have a gross saleable area of 0.36 million square feet (msf).

Mohit Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer of NeoLiv, said the acquisition marked a defining step in the firm’s growth journey. “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for NeoLiv as we announce our key plotted development project in the most sought-after micro-market in the country. Backed by ultra-high net worth individual investors through our Sebi-approved fund and led by a highly experienced team with over 100 years of combined expertise, we are committed to delivering exceptional living experiences that will set new benchmarks for residential developments,” he said.

Khopoli’s rising prominence in MMR According to the company, the Panvel-Khalapur-Khopoli belt has emerged as one of the most promising growth clusters in MMR. The region is benefiting from large-scale infrastructure upgrades, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and enhanced connectivity via the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highways. These developments are expected to transform Khopoli into a hub for both end-users and investors looking for long-term appreciation. World-class amenities planned The upcoming project will feature amenities such as an internationally designed clubhouse and landscaped green zones. NeoLiv said it aims to create a holistic residential ecosystem that emphasises safety, sustainability, and modern design, catering to aspirational homebuyers seeking premium lifestyles outside Mumbai’s urban core.