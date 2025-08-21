Healthcare IT firm Availity to triple India tech staff by 2026 end

US-based healthcare IT firm Availity will more than triple staff at its India tech centre by end-2026, a senior official told Reuters, as it aims to address cost pressures in the US healthcare system and expand its tech capabilities in India.

The company will widen its Bengaluru capability centre, targeting headcount growth to 400 from 250 by end-2025, and to 800 by the end of 2026, Chief Operating Officer Sean Keneally said.

Availity, the Novo Holdings-backed healthcare information network, connects payers, insurers, and hospitals. Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

Availity's India centre currently handles product engineering, infrastructure, and some back-office functions, and will expand into technology, product, operations, and corporate roles, Keneally said.

Global capability centers (GCCs) in India, once seen as low-cost outsourcing hubs, now handle operations, finance, research and development for their parent corporations. Availity's India expansion comes amid shifting reimbursement and coverage models in the US healthcare system. The company views the move as timely, as US payers face financial pressure from reimbursement cuts and coverage reductions. Keneally said lower Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates have made care "almost unaffordable" for healthcare providers, leaving its customers with limited budgets for innovation. "We're very opportunistic at this point in time, helping them get through the financial troubles that they're going through," he said, adding that customers are seeking technology solutions to address their problems.