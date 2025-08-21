Home / Companies / News / Apple to open third India store, 'Apple Hebbal', in Bengaluru on Sept 2

Apple to open third India store, 'Apple Hebbal', in Bengaluru on Sept 2

Apple will open its third India store, Apple Hebbal, at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, days before the iPhone 17 launch, offering full product lineup, expert support and free workshops

Apple, Apple Hebbal store
Ahead of the launch, Apple has released Hebbal-themed wallpapers and a Bengaluru-inspired Apple Music playlist. Image: https://www.apple.com/
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Apple is set to expand its retail presence in India with the launch of its third official store, Apple Hebbal, in Bengaluru. The opening comes just days ahead of the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series launch, adding to the company’s flagship stores Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi.
 

Location and opening date

 
According to Apple India’s website, Apple Hebbal will open on September 2, 2025 at:
 
F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka (560092).
 
The barricade was unveiled on Thursday morning, featuring vibrant artwork of peacock feathers — a nod to India’s national bird and a symbol of pride. The colourful design sets the tone for Apple’s newest retail destination in the city. 
 

What Apple Hebbal will offer

 
The store will provide the complete Apple experience, including:
 
  • Full product lineup across devices and accessories
  • Expert support from Specialists, Geniuses, Creatives, and Business teams
  • Today at Apple sessions offering free workshops on digital art, storytelling, productivity, and coding
  • Premium retail experience consistent with Apple’s global standards
 

Exclusive wallpaper and playlist

 
Ahead of the launch, Apple has released Hebbal-themed wallpapers and a Bengaluru-inspired Apple Music playlist, both available for download on its official website. 

Apple retail presence in India

 
Earlier this year, Apple signed a lease for 8,000 square feet of space at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. This makes the Apple Hebbal store smaller than Apple BKC in Mumbai, which occupies more than 20,800 sq ft at Jio Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. However, it is about the same size as Apple Saket at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, which opened alongside Apple BKC in 2023.
 
The company’s Bengaluru expansion is part of a larger retail rollout in India, with Apple planning four new outlets across Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. While the Bengaluru launch date has now been confirmed, Apple has not yet provided updates on the remaining locations.
 
Reports also indicate that Apple has leased space in Oberoi Sky City Mall in Borivali, a suburb of Mumbai, which is expected to house the company’s second store in the city.
 

Topics :Apple BengaluruApple storeBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

