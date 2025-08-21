Godrej Properties to buy 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly ₹550 cr

Godrej Properties Ltd has won a bid to acquire 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly Rs 550 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB).

Godrej Properties has "emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of Rs 547.75 crore".

The housing board would issue the allotment letter after following the due process.

Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel.

The estimated revenue potential of this project would be Rs 3,800 crore.