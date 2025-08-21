Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties to buy 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly ₹550 cr

Godrej Properties to buy 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly ₹550 cr

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB)

Godrej, Godrej properties
Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel | Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties Ltd has won a bid to acquire 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly Rs 550 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB).

Godrej Properties has "emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of Rs 547.75 crore".

The housing board would issue the allotment letter after following the due process.

Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel.

The estimated revenue potential of this project would be Rs 3,800 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city's growth trajectory."  Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanctions-hit Nayara Energy uses dark fleet to import oil, transport fuels

Bharti Hexacom shareholders approve ₹1,134 cr tower sale to sister concern

Nivea India MD urges PLI for personal care sector, clearer cosmetic rules

Fortis expands UP footprint, signs O&M deal for 550-bed hospital in Lucknow

UltraTech to sell 6.49% stake in India Cements worth Rs 745 cr via OFS

Topics :GodrejGodrej PropertiesHyderabad

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story