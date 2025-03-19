Nepal's Khukri Rum debuts in India, company aims for 20,000 cases by FY26

Singapore-headquartered MCKT Beverages’ domestic arm has announced the launch of Nepal’s iconic Khukri Rum in India. The company told Business Standard that it aims to reach 20,000 cases by FY26.

“The company envisions crafting quality beverages and creating happiness globally. India is expected to become a major contributor to the overall business portfolio over time. Over the next five years, we expect to grow three times our current mark,” said Harsh Sinha, country director – India, MCKT Beverages.

The company plans to expand Khukri Rum into Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa as it ventures into the premium segment. By FY26, expansion plans include Northeast India, the southern states, Haryana and Rajasthan. It further aims to establish a presence in 9–10 cities by the end of the year. Additionally, discussions are underway for duty-free outlets in Hyderabad, Goa and other key airports.

The lineup includes Khukri XXX Rum, a bold, dark blend with earthy undertones and a smooth caramel finish. Khukri Spiced Rum offers a complex mix of assorted spices, dry fruits, cardamom and ginger, with subtle hints of toffee. For those who prefer a lighter profile, Khukri White Rum delivers a refreshing combination of tropical and creamy notes. Khukri Rum, crafted from Nepalese sugarcane, is aged in Shorea Robusta casks, which are rich in starch. Some batches are distilled and matured for over 45 years. The rum is already available in the US, UK, Italy, Japan, Dubai, Australia and parts of Europe.

Competing with industry giants such as Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders and United Spirits, Sinha said, “Our unique selling proposition lies in high-quality Nepali sugarcane, pristine Himalayan water and aging in Shorea Robusta casks—something exclusive to us. We focus on immersive brand experiences, tasting events and digital storytelling to engage consumers. The rum category in India is expanding, with rising demand for premium and flavoured varieties. Notably, the standard rum segment grew from 5 lakh to 6 lakh cases between 2023 and 2024.” Investment details remain undisclosed but are part of a structured long-term strategy, Sinha said. “Future expansion plans may include setting up a manufacturing facility in India. Currently, our facility in Kathmandu produces around 3.5 lakh cases. We are also exploring the Bottled in India segment as a potential growth avenue.”