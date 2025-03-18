India to become Marriott International's 3rd-largest market in 5 years: CEO

Global hospitality giant Marriott International expects India to become its third-largest market within the next five years, as the country’s travel and hospitality sector continues to witness strong growth.

Currently the fifth-largest market for the Nasdaq-listed chain, India is home to 155 Marriott hotels, comprising 7,000 keys. Expansion plans are well underway, with the portfolio set to grow further, including a resort at Jim Corbett slated to open by the end of this month and a new hotel in Udaipur within the next three months.

“Most certainly, five years from now, India will be our third-biggest market in the world, with several hundred hotels,” said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, speaking at the Skift India Forum here on Tuesday. “We will continue the momentum we enjoy in the upper, upscale, and luxury segment. In addition to this, we will also look at the lower end of the chain scales and create more opportunities for the value-conscious inbound international traveller and the domestic traveller.”

Marriott’s bullish outlook follows strong performance in South Asia, where revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew by 11 per cent last year, driven by higher average daily rates (ADR) and occupancy. Key metropolitan hubs — including Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai — were pivotal in driving ADR growth, the company noted in a statement last week. However, Capuano pointed to persistent challenges in the Indian tourism and hospitality sector. He said a lot of “friction” needs to be ironed out, such as granting the infrastructure status to hotels. “It’s a big priority and an enabler for the acceleration of growth,” he said.