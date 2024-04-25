Home / Companies / News / Nestle India, Dr Reddy's to form JV for nutraceutical brands in India

Nestle India, Dr Reddy's to form JV for nutraceutical brands in India

The move will help JV partners combine their strengths and grow their complementary nutraceuticals portfolios in categories such as metabolic, hospital nutrition, general wellness

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nestle India and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to bring innovative nutraceutical brands to consumers in India and other agreed territories.

A joint press release from the companies said the partnership will bring together the well-known global range of nutritional health solutions as well as vitamins, minerals, herbals and supplements of Nestle Health Science (NHSc) with the strong and established commercial strengths of Dr Reddy's in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The move will help JV partners combine their strengths and grow their complementary nutraceuticals portfolios in categories such as metabolic, hospital nutrition, general wellness , women's health and child nutrition for consumers across India, it said.

Select brands will be licensed by the respective companies to the JV company. The Nestl Group will licence brands such as Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Resource High Protein, Optifast, Resource Diabetic, Peptamen, Resource Renal and Resource Dialysis.

Dr Reddy's will license brands such as Rebalanz, Celevida, Antoxid, Kidrich-D3, Becozinc in the nutrition, and OTC ( over the counter) segments.

The JV company is expected to become operational in Q2 of FY'25.
 

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestl India said, "Dr. Reddy's is a trusted name in the pharmaceutical space and shares our commitment to provide access to high quality products. This joint venture will enable us to build a robust retail and distribution network to take our brands closer to consumers and making a meaningful difference to improve the quality of life."

M V Ramana, CEO Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy's said, "This joint venture is a novel approach by two companies that have a shared purpose of good health. We are pleased to partner with Nestl India to bring innovations from the Nestl Health Science global portfolio to consumers in India. This novel approach of leveraging mutually complementary strengths of both parent companies will enable better access and affordability for consumers.

Also Read

How sugar turned bitter for Nestle: Baby food sugar controversy explained

Here's what will happen to Nestle if found guilty in sugar controversy

Nestle India March quarter results: PAT up 27% at Rs 934 cr, revenue up 9%

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

Nestle adds sugar to baby food 'only in poor nations', not in UK & Europe

ITC plans to open more hotels overseas with West Asia in focus: CMD Puri

Coromandel International Q4 results: Profit falls 35% to Rs 160 crore

Happiest Minds to acquire Noida-based PureSoftware for $94.5 million

Glenmark Life Sciences Q4 results: Profit down 33% at Rs 97.9 crore

FSSAI collects samples of Nestle Cerelac's baby cereals amid sugar row

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nestle IndiaDr ReddysNutraceutical

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story