Home / Companies / News / Nestle says India, China are 'big focus' for growth of coffee market

Nestle says India, China are 'big focus' for growth of coffee market

"China is really a big focus, and India is a big focus," Navratil said

Bloomberg
Nestle

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon


India and China are key coffee markets for Nestle SA, with the food giant bullish on the outlook for consumption growth in the world’s most populous countries, according to the global head of strategy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“We have a really strong footprint in Asia and we are really bullish about those markets that have very low per capita consumption,” Philipp Navratil, head of Nestle’s coffee strategic business unit, said in an interview in Vietnam’s Dak Lak province.

“China is really a big focus, and India is a big focus.”

Nestle’s presence in Asia includes instant coffee operations in Vietnam, which is the world’s biggest producer of robusta beans.

Futures for the variety in London surged to a record earlier this year on concerns around tightening supply, and the onset of El Niño is expected to bring drier conditions in growing areas.

Navratil said the Philippines and Thailand are key markets for the Swiss maker of Nespresso and Nescafe, including for soluble and ready-to-drink products. He added that Pakistan and Africa are other regions for consumption growth.

“In India, China, sub-Saharan Africa, there’s 4 billion people that drink less than 20 cups per year” on average, Navratil said. There’s an opportunity “to really build coffee markets out of those huge populations,” he said.

Also Read

Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demand

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

Zero impact of unseasonal rains on business, says Sula Vineyards CEO

OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors: Report

Competition Commission clears Emirates Telecom Group-Vodafone deal

IiAS asks Raymond to appoint interim CEO, probe charges against Singhania

Vanguard to Goldman Sachs, global firms rush to buy Alipay's Zomato stakes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoffeenestleIndiaChina

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story