Netweb Technologies India raises Rs 189 crore from anchor investors

Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF and Nippon MF were among those who got an allotment

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 12:30 AM IST
Netweb Technologies India, a high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, allotted shares worth Rs 189 crore to anchor investors. The Delhi-based firm allotted 3.78 million shares at Rs 500 apiece. Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF and Nippon MF were among those who got an allotment. 

Netweb has set Rs 475-500 as the price band for its maiden share sale. The company’s IPO opens on July 17 and closes on July 19. The IPO consists of a fresh fund raise of Rs 206 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 425 crore. Netweb plans to use the IPO proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements, which includes building a surface mount technology (SMT) line.


First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 12:30 AM IST

