Netweb Technologies partners with Nvidia to boost AI infra in India

Faridabad-based Netweb Technologies on Tuesday announced that it is partnering with American chip giant Nvidia to boost artificial intelligence (AI) infra in India and make high-end computing applications. It will be Nvidia's manufacturing partner for the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs.

Netweb will build and produce more than ten server variations under its Tyrone range of AI systems. In the announcement, the company said that Netweb's AI systems with MGX will give a boost to the country's "Make in India" mission.

"At the same time, the local manufacturing of systems will build a local ecosystem to better address the demands around AI and accelerated computing applications of both government and private enterprises," it added.

The company added that its NVIDIA MGX platform-based portfolio can help build sovereign AI infrastructure for India and other nations.

"India possesses the immense skill, requirement, and appetite to capitalize on AI and its growth. The success of generative AI and other related technology is directly correlated to the backend infrastructure and capabilities, so I believe India's story on generative AI has only just begun," said Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director of Netweb.

"The Make-in-India initiative by Nvidia to support the PMO vision is a great beginning. It will bring locally manufactured cutting-edge technologies at par with global standards."

Adding to this, Vishal Dhupar, managing director for South Asia at Nvidia said, "Netweb's Tyrone AI systems based on Nvidia MGX will help tackle these challenges and give flexibility to enterprises for a variety of applications, including generative AI, speech analytics, text analytics, automation and more."

After the news, the shares of Netweb Technologies jumped nearly 10 per cent. As of 10:55 am, its shares were trading at 885, 9.09 per cent in the green.