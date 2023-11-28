Home / Finance / Investment / HSBC hires UBS's Gautam Anand for role serving India's rich diaspora

HSBC hires UBS's Gautam Anand for role serving India's rich diaspora

Gautam Anand was appointed Global Coordinator for Global India, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe from Dec. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Chanyaporn Chanjaroen


HSBC Holdings Plc hired a senior private banking executive from UBS Group AG where he ran a team serving wealthy Indians who live overseas.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gautam Anand was appointed Global Coordinator for Global India, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe from Dec. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.  

“Our strategy is grow Singapore as an international wealth hub as part of our ambition to be Asia’s leading wealth manager,” Tommy Leung, the bank’s head of private banking for South Asia, said in the memo. Anand’s appointment will support the bank’s ability to serve clients across markets, said Leung, who joined the bank earlier this year also from UBS.

A HSBC spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the memo’s contents.

Anand joined UBS in January and left shortly after at the end of August, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s records, amid disruptions thrown up by the Swiss lender’s takeover of Credit Suisse. Before UBS, he was a team head for non-resident Indians at Credit Suisse and was there for almost a decade.

India has attracted interest from global and regional firms including HSBC and UBS that are seeking to boost financial services for the rich given its rapid economic growth. The country’s growing wealth management industry could be worth $5.5 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud.

Also Read

UBS Group completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create bank titan

UBS Wealth boss Iqbal Khan pushes 'net new money' mantra in Asia tour

Credit Suisse flags $2 bn loss as wind-down proceeds after UBS acquisition

UBS preparing to cut over half of Credit Suisse's workforce after takeover

UBS fined nearly $400 mn over Credit Suisse's relationship with Archegos

Global Dental Services raises $50 mn from Qatar Investment Authority

Uttar Pradesh government eyes 10-12% share in India's pharma sector

Fintech may be the worst hit as RBI comes down hard on unsecured credit

Ranjan Pai invests $168 mn in Byju's Aakash to clear Davidson Kempner debt

Bharat Housing Network raises Rs 125 crore in Series A led by Nabventures

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HSBCUBSWealth ManagementCredit SuisseHong Kong

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story