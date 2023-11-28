No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

The stock of auto component maker Bosch rose 8 per cent over the last fortnight. Though the September quarter results of the company disappointed the Street, near-term upsides from festive demand and recovery in exports, higher localisation, and increased content per vehicle are key positives going for the stock. Further ongoing investments and new opportunities should help it expand its revenue base.

While the company's September quarter sales performance was broadly in line with estimates, with the auto segment growing 13 per cent and non-auto rising 8 per cent, it was the operating performance that came up short.



Its gross margins fell by 190 basis points over the year-ago quarter and 230 basis points sequentially to 33.2 per cent on the back of a weak product mix as the share of tractors was lower. This coupled with a higher proportion of traded goods and unfavourable forex hit the gross margins.

The impact on the operating profit margins at 11.9 per cent was limited to 10 basis points. While gross margins were lower and employee costs rose as a proportion of sales, the company was able to neutralise this through lower other expenses which were down 320 basis points as a proportion of sales.



Lower other expenses were a function of lower new business investments given the sale of a business and reduction in technical fees for localisation in electronic control units and common rail injectors. One way that the company can improve margins is by increasing the localisation content.

Say analysts led by Jinesh Gandhi of Motilal Oswal Research, “Bosch remains committed to localisation, and this would yield results in the medium term, thus aiding margins. However, we do not foresee margins recovering above 15 per cent over the next 2-3 years due to structural changes in the business.”

The brokerage has cut its FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 2-5 per cent to reflect slower growth in both auto/non-auto divisions and weaker margins. The valuations have been de-rated due to dilution in its competitive positioning as well as increasing risk of EVs. While these negatives are priced in, there are no material catalysts visible for a re-rating of the stock, says the brokerage.