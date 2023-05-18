No new PSU stake sales in FY24; disinvestment could resume after 2024 polls

“There is little chance of a new stake-sale transaction before the general elections. The priority will be to speed up the ongoing deals, including those to sell stakes in IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation, and Container Corporation of India (Concor),” the official said. “Even the proposed privatisation of two public-sector banks and a general insurance firm has been postponed.”

The Union government was unlikely to undertake any new public-sector undertaking (PSU) disinvestment — including privatisation of public-sector banks — in 2023-24, said a senior official in the know. Any such stake sale might take place only after the general elections next year.