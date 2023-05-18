A reality check for Indian oil product exports amid international sanctions

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, is targeting this trade as the 27-member grouping debates on a potential 11th package of sanctions against Moscow. “That India buys Russian oil, it’s normal. And if, thanks to our limitations on the price of oil, India can buy this oil much cheaper, well the less money Russia gets, the better,” Borrell said. “But if diesel or gasoline is entering Europe, coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures,” Borrell told the Financial Times. “If they sell, it is because someone is buying. And we have to look at who is buying,” he said.

The EU barred imports of oil products from Russia from February, so European consumers turned to China, India and Turkey among others for fuel supplies. Europe absorbed up to 20 per cent of India’s exports of clean products in volume terms in the February-mid-May period. That was 11 percentage points higher from a year-earlier period.