IDfy raises ₹476 crore to fund acquisitions and global expansion

Backers such as TransUnion, Dream Incubator, early angel investors, and existing and former employees were part of the secondary transaction in this round.

The funding round was a mix of primary and secondary, with existing investors such as Blume Ventures, Analog Capital, Elev8, IndiaMART, and Kae Capital participating in the round.

The freshly raised capital will be deployed towards acquisitions and expanding presence in key international markets, said Ashok Hariharan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), IDfy.

Risk and identity infrastructure platform IDfy has raised Rs 476 crore in a Series F funding round led by Neo Asset Management and existing investors to fund the company’s inorganic growth.

“We are not looking at it purely from just revenue, so how would it integrate into our products and how would those products fundamentally get enhanced,” Hariharan told Business Standard.

Even as the firm evaluates inorganic opportunities, he said future transactions could be structured as a mix of equity and cash or as all-cash deals, depending on the size of the acquisition.