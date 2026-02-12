Ashok Leyland likely to revamp EU and UK export strategy post FTAs

“The West Asia market is very strong and our plant in RAK is already reaching its peak capacity. This was an additional opportunity to do more with the E1 product. The intention is to produce E1 there, as there is a growing market in the UAE and GCC. Separately, we will examine the possibilities of India (regarding the FTA),” Hinduja added.

This comes at a time when Switch delivered its first set of exports to Mauritius and Bhutan last quarter. “We are now seeing that a lot of our existing markets are trying to have at least a part of their fleet to be electric. From that perspective, we feel Switch has a good opportunity in expanding its export base. We will look at SAARC countries and had recently signed an MoU in Indonesia as well,” he added. Ashok Leyland, not Switch, has also started selling its products in Malaysia and the Philippines. “ASEAN markets are new but I do feel that there is going to be a good opportunity there as well,” Hinduja said.