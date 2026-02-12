Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / M&M sees green shoots in US tractor mkt as tariffs ease after trade talks

M&M sees green shoots in US tractor mkt as tariffs ease after trade talks

Mahindra & Mahindra expects improved competitiveness in the US as tariffs drop to 18 per cent, plans to supply inventory from bonded warehouses

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor
premium
Mahindra & Mahindra expects a revival in the US tractor market after tariffs eased to 18%, improving competitiveness and paving the way for export-led growth.
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 7:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India’s largest tractor maker, is hopeful of seeing early signs of recovery in the US market as trade talks between India and the US make progress.
 
Speaking to reporters after the company’s Q3 results, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), said the past eight to nine months had been challenging for the US market due to steep tariffs. “We held back selling at a 50 per cent tariff and only sold what was absolutely needed in the market, while hoping for a resolution to the trade agreement issue, which has now happened,” he said. Jejurikar added that the company has inventory in bonded warehouses in the US, which it will begin supplying to the market once the executive order is issued.
 
“With the tariff now at 18 per cent, we are reasonably competitive with other countries exporting tractors into the US. Earlier, most countries were at a 15 per cent tariff while we were at 50 per cent, which made us uncompetitive and led to some volume loss,” he said. 
M&M exported close to 17,000 tractors during the first 10 months of FY26. The company exports to nearly 50 countries across North and South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and SAARC nations, parts of Europe, and the Middle East. 
Veejay Nakra, president of M&M’s Farm Equipment business, told Business Standard that between April 2025 and January 2026, the company sold 16,861 tractors in overseas markets, marking a 24 per cent year-on-year growth and significantly outperforming overall industry exports. “This has been on account of a strong performance in South Asia and Africa. Going forward, we continue to have a strong positive outlook around our exports business,” Nakra said.
 
Jejurikar said M&M’s OJA platform has received strong customer response. OJA is a range of lightweight, compact tractors in the 20–40 horsepower category, designed for small- and medium-scale farming, including vineyard, orchard and inter-culture applications, owing to their narrow width and high manoeuvrability.
 
He added that while the North American tractor industry has been in a downturn over the past one-and-a-half to three years, Mahindra gained a share point in the sub-20 horsepower segment. “The OJA series has received very good feedback and we are close to 9–10 per cent market share in that segment. We have been the number three player in North America for a long time in the sub-100 horsepower segment,” Jejurikar said, adding that stabilisation of trade conditions should help the company rebuild volumes and return to a growth phase.
 
Meanwhile, on the passenger vehicle front, Jejurikar said the EU trade deal would open up export opportunities over time. “We do not yet have many left-hand-drive models, but over the next couple of years, by 2028, several mainstream models will be available in left-hand drive, enabling a more robust EU strategy. Lifestyle pickup products launching in 2027 will also support exports,” he said. M&M has earlier said it plans to enter the UK market over the next 18–24 months.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Ashok Leyland likely to revamp EU and UK export strategy post FTAs

Wipro to hike salaries from March 1, bringing much-needed relief to staff

Premium

Shell to expand integrated gas, GCC footprint in India: Mansi Tripathy

CCI imposes ₹27.38 crore penalty on Intel Corp for unfair biz practices

Dabur opens first South India manufacturing plant, to invest ₹400 crore

Topics :Mahindra & Mahindratractor industryUS tariffs

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story