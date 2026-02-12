Wipro to hike salaries from March 1, bringing much-needed relief to staff

Wipro is giving salary hikes to all its employees with effect from March 1, providing much-needed relief to its workforce, as the hikes were delayed in September, according to an internal email by the company.

The percentage of hikes, though, was not immediately specified.

Indian IT services companies have been cautious on salary hikes and payment of variable components this fiscal due to uncertain business conditions, accentuated by tariff wars and geopolitical upheavals.

TCS pushed back hikes to September from April, while Cognizant finally hiked salaries from November after delaying them in August. TCS provided hikes between 4.5 and 7 per cent to a majority of employees.