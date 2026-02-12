CCI imposes ₹27.38 crore penalty on Intel Corp for unfair biz practices

Competition Commission has imposed a fine of ₹27.38 crore on Intel Corp for indulging in anti-competitive practices with respect to India-specific warranty policy for its boxed microprocessors.

The penalty has been imposed on the company for abusing its dominant position in the market for Boxed Micro Processors (BMPs) for desktops in India.

In a statement on Thursday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the India-specific warranty policy was discriminatory in comparison with Intel's warranty policies in China, Australia and rest of the world.

The Commission also found the policy to have limited the choice of consumers and parallel importers, and thereby causing an appreciable adverse effect on Indian consumers.