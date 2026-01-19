Next round of tariff hikes expected post Jio IPO; analysts expect 15% rise

“The tariff hike has been pushed forward by consensus to Q1FY27 (April–June 2026). However, the management commented that they are comfortable with the current subscriber addition and organic ARPU growth they are seeing for the business. We are building in 18% year-on-year revenue growth for FY27, led by the expected tariff hike in Q1FY27,” analysts at Emkay Research said.

The carrier said in its earnings call that the rise in ARPU has been organic rather than through pushing up tariffs, with subscriber additions rising. “There is no impact of tariff increase in any of this. So, this is just organic ARPU increase based on more offerings that we are giving to customers, the change in the customer mix, the change in the tariff plans. So, completely driven by organic means, with no tariff increase built in here,” said Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm.