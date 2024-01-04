Home / Companies / News / NHPC pledges to invest Rs 4k cr in 750 MW Kuppa hydro storage project

NHPC pledges to invest Rs 4k cr in 750 MW Kuppa hydro storage project

NHPC has inked an initial pact to invest Rs 4,000 crore in 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NHPC has inked an initial pact to invest Rs 4,000 crore in 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat.

Taking a step towards clean and green energy, NHPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Power Corporation (GPCL) for investment in Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project (750 MW) on January 3, 2024, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the statement, the MoU was signed at an event organised at the Secretariat in Gandhinagar under the aegis of 'Vibrant Gujarat'.

In the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and state Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai, the MoU was signed by Arun Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, GPCL, and V Srivastava, Executive Director, Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen, NHPC, the statement said.

As per the terms of the MoU, the NHPC shall invest an estimated Rs 4,000 crore in the proposed 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat.

The implementation of this project will create significant employment opportunities and boost the local economy in the area, the statement said.

The NHPC Ltd is India's leading hydropower company with a total installed capacity of 7,097.2 MW of renewable energy through its 25 power stations, including 1,520 MW through subsidiaries.

Also Read

Serentica to source 1500 MW green energy a day from Greenko Group

CBI conducts raids over 'graft' in Rs 2,200 crore J&K hydro power project

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

DigiBoxx launches new cloud storage solution for enterprises, individuals

Avaada Energy secures 1,400 MW solar project in bidding hosted by NHPC

Medway Hospitals raises $5m in funding round led by Kyra Ventures

Flipkart forms strategic partnership with digit asset company Fireblocks

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default rises to Rs 434 cr in Dec quarter

REC, Bank of Baroda sign MoU to finance power, infra and logistics projects

Zillion announces launch of rewards-as-a-service platform for brands

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NHPChydro powerGPCLGujarat

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story