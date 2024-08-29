Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NHPC secures shareholders nod to hike borrowing limit to Rs 50,000 cr

he tentative debt requirement for both ongoing projects and new projects up to FY 2032-33 as per CAPEX requirements will be approx Rs 80,000 crore

The proposal to increase the borrowing limit from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore got the 99.99 per cent votes. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
State-owned NHPC has received shareholders nod to raise its borrowing limit to Rs 50,000 crore in its annual general meeting held on Wednesday.

"All resolutions set out in the notice of 48th AGM were duly approved by shareholders with requisite majority," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The proposal to increase the borrowing limit from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore got the 99.99 per cent votes, the filing said.

The tentative debt requirement for both ongoing projects and new projects up to FY 2032-33 as per CAPEX requirements will be approx Rs 80,000 crore, which will exceed paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company, it said.


First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

