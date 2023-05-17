Nights booked for international travel by Indians doubled in Q1: Airbnb

The nights booked for international travel by Indian guests more than doubled year-on-year in January-March this year, with the UK, US and various European countries emerging as the top destinations among domestic travellers, Airbnb said on Wednesday.

While international travel has gained momentum, Indians are also seeking domestic travel adventures, indulging in beach getaways, city escapades, and serene vacations in the hills, the online accommodation hosting platform said.

"Goa takes the top spot among the most booked domestic destinations, followed by Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Kullu. Overall nights booked in India have grown by 70 per cent when comparing full-year 2022 with pre-pandemic 2019, while domestic nights in India grew by almost 110 per cent," Airbnb stated.

Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj told PTI that the platform is witnessing "very strong momentum" in all three segments whether it is domestic, international or inbound.

He shared that the hosting platform is present in over 120 Indian cities and is also witnessing strong demand from Indian travellers for non-urban destinations like rural homestays.

"Our focus this year is primarily to make sure that we continue to innovate so that it becomes easy for new hosts to come on the platform," Bajaj said.

The platform shared that overall nights booked in India have grown by 70 per cent when comparing full-year 2022 with pre-pandemic 2019 as solo and family travel top the preference of Indian guests.

Airbnb has also observed continued enthusiasm among international guests to visit India and immerse themselves in the country's rich culture and heritage. The US stands out as the leading origin for Airbnb guests visiting India, along with the UK, Germany, Australia and Canada.

"We're committed to working closely with the government and industry stakeholders to support and accelerate the ongoing travel recovery," Bajaj said.