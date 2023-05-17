Reliance Chemotax board to meet on May 26, decide on dividend for FY23

Reliance Chemotex's board will meet on May 26, 2023, to consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2022-23, the company said in a BSE filfing.
The directors will also consider and deliberate on the audited financial results of the company for the March quarter of the previous financial year.
In its communication, the firm stated that the board will consider and approve the report for the financial year 2022-23. The board of directors will also schedule the date of Annual General Meeting of the company
Incorporated in 1977, Reliance Chemotex develops and manufactures synthetic ring-spun yarn.
Reliance Chemotex's net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 3.13 crore, down 27.38 per cent from Rs 4.31 crore in December 2021. It registered an Ebitda of Rs 10.02 crore in December 2022 down 18 per cent from Rs 12.22 crore in December 2021. The firm's total revenue stood at Rs 93.55 crore, showing an annual growth of 4.06 per cent.