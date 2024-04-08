Home / Companies / News / NIIT appoints Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar as new CEO with effect from July 1

NIIT appoints Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar as new CEO with effect from July 1

Jathar replaces Sapnesh Lalla who will continue to serve as non-executive director at NIIT Limited and remain CEO of NIIT Learning Systems

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIIT Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment shall be with effect from July 1, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jathar replaces Sapnesh Lalla who will continue to serve as non-executive director at NIIT Limited and remain CEO of NIIT Learning Systems.

Gurgaon-based NIIT is a skills and talent development company offering online & offline training courses.

NIIT shares closed 2.03 per cent down at Rs 110.75 on BSE.

Also Read

Pankaj Udhas, India's ghazal icon, passes away after prolonged illness

Telangana phone tapping case: Two police officers arrested; details here

Pankaj Udhas death: Last rites to be held on Tuesday, his daughter confirms

NIIT Learning Systems Q3 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 57 crore

NIIT Q3 results: Net profit marginally up at Rs 14.3 cr; revenue declines

RBI imposes curbs on Shirpur Coop Bank over declining financial position

Go First insolvency resolution gets a 60-day extension from NCLT

Hitachi Vantara invests about Rs 1.67 cr to install data storage solutions

Watches are not investments, comparing to stocks risky, says Rolex CEO

Jio gains 3.59 million users in February, crosses 40% market share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NIITCEOs

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story