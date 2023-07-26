Home / Companies / News / Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

This is the first time investors have externally flagged financial and corporate irregularities at the edtech firm

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a letter to its limited partners last week, investment firm Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) said it would mark down Byju's valuation "significantly" in the upcoming reporting cycle, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday.

"The marking down of our investments reflects our lack of visibility into Byju's up-to-date audited financials and our inability to influence (it) to take corrective measures," the letter said, as reported by ET.

However, no details of the quantum of reduction of the valuation were provided.

Peak XV Partners also added that the situation at Byju's is still developing, and they will continue to evaluate "all available options".

This is the first time investors have externally flagged financial and corporate irregularities at the edtech firm. On Tuesday, another investor, Prosus, said that the executive leadership at Byju's "regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal, and corporate governance matters".

Earlier, three board members decided to step down from their positions at Byju's, citing governance issues. This included members of Peak XV Partners, Prosus and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

"The decision for our director to step down from Byju's board was taken after it became clear that he was unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders," Prosus said.

Prosus said Byju's reporting and governance structures "did not evolve sufficiently for a company of that scale".

Byju's was last valued at $22 billion. However, Prosus has cut its valuation of the company to $5.1 billion. 

Also Read

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact, accepts past mistakes

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation by 33% to $5.5 billion

Edtech giant Byju's 'skips' interest payment on $1.2-billion loan

Microsoft posts $20.1 bn quarterly profit as it promises to lead 'AI shift'

Apple hit with french watchdog complaint over use of advertising data

TPDDL clocks highest peak power demand of 2,182 MW this season so far

ITC with India Post launch postal stamp to promote awareness on millets

Over a dozen employees at realme India quit to join former CEO Sheth

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sSequoia IndiaEdTechBS Web ReportsCompanies

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story