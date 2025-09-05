NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers, says CMD

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers for its 4 MW green hydrogen pilot project in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

The pilot project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

"NLCIL is advancing a 4 MW Green Hydrogen pilot project at Neyveli, using solar power as the input... It is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers," he said in a latest report on Friday.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 300 kg of hydrogen per day of 99.999 per cent purity and will operate during the day.