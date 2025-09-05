NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers, says CMD

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers for its 4 MW green hydrogen pilot project in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.
The pilot project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.
"NLCIL is advancing a 4 MW Green Hydrogen pilot project at Neyveli, using solar power as the input... It is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers," he said in a latest report on Friday.
The plant will have the capacity to produce 300 kg of hydrogen per day of 99.999 per cent purity and will operate during the day.
He further said that on commissioning, this will position NLCIL among the early movers in the country's green hydrogen economy, paving the way for large-scale adoption in future.
NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU, is committed to address the nation's energy needs through sustainable and responsible business practices. Established in 1956, the company is engaged in lignite, coal mining and power generation.
Over the years, it has also diversified into renewable energy and coal mining. The company plays an important role in meeting the electricity demands of multiple states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan.
The company is on course to achieve 104.35 million tonnes per annum mining capacity and over 10 GW each in thermal and renewable power by 2030.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app