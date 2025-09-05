Home / Companies / News / NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers, says CMD

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers, says CMD

The pilot project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology

NLC India
NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU, is committed to address the nation's energy needs through sustainable and responsible business practices.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers for its 4 MW green hydrogen pilot project in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

The pilot project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

"NLCIL is advancing a 4 MW Green Hydrogen pilot project at Neyveli, using solar power as the input... It is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers," he said in a latest report on Friday.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 300 kg of hydrogen per day of 99.999 per cent purity and will operate during the day.

He further said that on commissioning, this will position NLCIL among the early movers in the country's green hydrogen economy, paving the way for large-scale adoption in future.

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU, is committed to address the nation's energy needs through sustainable and responsible business practices. Established in 1956, the company is engaged in lignite, coal mining and power generation.

Over the years, it has also diversified into renewable energy and coal mining. The company plays an important role in meeting the electricity demands of multiple states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan.

The company is on course to achieve 104.35 million tonnes per annum mining capacity and over 10 GW each in thermal and renewable power by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

Unilever to disproportionately invest in India, says CEO Fernandez

Bank of Baroda classifies RCom, Anil Ambani loan accounts as 'fraud'

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split via postal ballot

CCI dismisses complaint against Emaar India over Marbella villa project

Topics :NLC India LtdNLCNLC India

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story