India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

India continues to be a market with long-term potential, Henrique Gnani Braun, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company, said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

“When you look at it (India) from a year-on-year basis, it continues to grow for us, for the industry, and for other industries. But it is a market, if you look at that with the angle of segmentation across the countries that I was talking about, it is still very small in terms of industry size and consumption, one of the lowest actually,” Braun said.

He noted that India’s consumer base of more than 1.4 billion will continue to expand and that the frequency of drinks will increase over time. “India is a long-term game,” he added.

“What we are seeing as well is very inherent of every market that is growing or a category that starts to grow. A lot of new entrants want to play, and that is a good thing to grow the industry. It is not a good thing if you digress from a strategy and pivot on tactical moves because of a player that maybe is not playing a game to be here for the long, long-term,” he said. He added that the company knows how to react to short-term attacks by different competitors without losing sight of long-term priorities.