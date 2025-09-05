Home / Companies / News / India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

Coca-Cola COO Henrique Braun said India remains a long-term growth market with expanding consumer base, rising drink frequency and steady capacity investments

Coca Cola
India’s consumer base of more than 1.4 billion will continue to expand and that the frequency of drinks will increase over time.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India continues to be a market with long-term potential, Henrique Gnani Braun, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company, said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.
 
“When you look at it (India) from a year-on-year basis, it continues to grow for us, for the industry, and for other industries. But it is a market, if you look at that with the angle of segmentation across the countries that I was talking about, it is still very small in terms of industry size and consumption, one of the lowest actually,” Braun said.
 
He noted that India’s consumer base of more than 1.4 billion will continue to expand and that the frequency of drinks will increase over time. “India is a long-term game,” he added.
 
“What we are seeing as well is very inherent of every market that is growing or a category that starts to grow. A lot of new entrants want to play, and that is a good thing to grow the industry. It is not a good thing if you digress from a strategy and pivot on tactical moves because of a player that maybe is not playing a game to be here for the long, long-term,” he said.
 
He added that the company knows how to react to short-term attacks by different competitors without losing sight of long-term priorities.
 
“Our game in there (India) is competition, it is welcome to grow the industry. We will not step out of our strategy to build the right foundations with the flywheel that I talked about, invest capacity ahead of the curve because that is what we have done in other markets, and it has been paying off here for years,” Braun said.
 
On Coca-Cola’s recent stake sale in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to the Jubilant Bhartia Group, Braun said, “In every single bottler that we have, there is an element of multi-generational belief in the business and that is the best place to put your resources and to actually pass it on to the next generation, whether they are going to be sitting on the boards or they are going to be on the sidelines, just steering, but making sure that the business continues to thrive.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unilever to disproportionately invest in India, says CEO Fernandez

Bank of Baroda classifies RCom, Anil Ambani loan accounts as 'fraud'

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split via postal ballot

CCI dismisses complaint against Emaar India over Marbella villa project

CEO Tim Cook announces two new Apple stores in Bengaluru and Pune

Topics :Coca Colacoca cola indiaBeverage firmsHindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story