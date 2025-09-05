Home / Companies / News / Unilever to disproportionately invest in India, says CEO Fernandez

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez said India and the US will get disproportionate investments with focus on beauty, wellbeing and personal care under HUL's new leadership

hindustan unilever
Fernandez also said he would not invest a single penny in mergers and acquisitions outside of the US and India (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Unilever will disproportionately invest in India, Fernando Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer, Unilever, said at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025.
 
He said, “You can expect that we will go for more beauty, more wellbeing, more personal care. We will disproportionately invest behind the US and India. We will play to win, and we will do it, making desire at scale the core of our strategy.”
 
Fernandez also said he would not invest a single penny in mergers and acquisitions outside of the US and India.
 
While speaking about Hindustan Unilever’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Priya Nair, he said, “Priya is a person I trust 100 per cent. I brought her as my chief marketing officer of beauty and wellbeing when I ran the division. Then she succeeded me in beauty. And I believe Priya will be a very important leader for Hindustan Unilever because she knows India deeply. She ran their home, beauty and personal care. But I believe differently from our previous leaders in India, she has generated a view of the world with her experience as a global leader that is very important for the India of the future.”
 
He also spoke about changes in HUL’s leadership team and said he brought in the CEO of Britannia Industries, Rajneet Kohli, and Niranjan Gupta as CFO from Hero MotoCorp.
 
“We have put the top-notch team there and we are very confident about the future,” he added.
 
On the economic outlook, Fernandez said India’s real GDP growth would be at 5–6 per cent and he expects that in the long run, HUL’s volume growth should align with those levels.
 
In the short term, the maker of Lux soaps is focused on maintaining consistent growth at the levels it delivered in the April–June quarter, when HUL recorded 4 per cent volume growth.
 
“The government has taken some important measures. The central bank also. So there has been some stimulus in the economy, there is food deflation in India. That is important because it puts money in the pockets of hundreds of millions of people,” he said.
 
On influencer marketing, Fernandez said he wants one influencer in every ZIP code in India. He noted that India has 15,000 ZIP codes and the company currently has 12,000 influencers.

Topics: Unilever Hindustan Unilever Ltd Hindustan Unilever HUL

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

