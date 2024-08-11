No investments in Adani firms, Sebi chair not involved in fund's ops: IIFL

360-One WAM, an asset and wealth management firm formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management, on Sunday played down the allegations made by Hindenburg Research against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

360-One said that IPE-Plus Fund 1, in which Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had exposure, did not make any investments in any of the shares of Adani Group directly or indirectly throughout the fund’s tenure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US-based short-seller has alleged that the Sebi chair had a ‘stake’ in the Adani Group entities through these funds, which are linked to the directors of the conglomerate and were used to siphon off funds.





Also Read: Who is Dhaval Buch? Sebi chief's husband named in Hindenburg report “The fund was managed as a discretionary fund by the investment manager. No investor had any involvement in the fund's operations or investment decisions. Mrs Madhabi Buch and Mr Dhaval Buch's holdings in the fund were less than 1.5 per cent of the total inflow into the fund,” disclosed 360-One in its statement.

It added that IPE-Plus Fund 1 was a fully compliant and regulated fund and operated until October 2019. The fund was launched in October 2013.

“At its peak, the fund's assets under management (AUM) reached approximately $48 million, with over 90 per cent of the fund consistently invested in bonds,” said the wealth management firm.

While levelling charges against Puri Buch, Hindenburg has cited documents and communication with IIFL attributed to a whistleblower.

The latest report by Hindenburg questions Puri Buch’s objectivity in handling and investigating the Adani firms for the alleged violations through foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and siphoning off funds through these funds.

The report cites her stake in the FPI as the reason for the “unwillingness to take meaningful action” in the matter.

Further, it has alleged that the Sebi chair favoured reforms on real estate investment trusts (REITs) to help her husband’s current employer, Blackstone.